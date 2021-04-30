The Primate of the African Church, His Eminence Julius Abbe, has advised Nigerians to reconnect to God and seek His intervention on the security challenges facing the country.

Abbe made the appeal on Thursday at the African Church Model College, Ifako-Ijaiye, while announcing activities lined up to commemorate the church’s 120th anniversary.

According to him, the church came into existence on Oct. 13, 1901 and has gone through many hurdles to get to where it is today and it is no longer news that the church broke out of the Anglican Church (CMS).

He said: “He (God) is our source and we must be firmly rooted in Him to get out of the current security challenges.

“For us to grow in leaps and bounds, our roots must be very deep in God from whom everything flows. We must understand that without Him, we are nothing.

“It is only in God we can truly achieve our potentials in life as individuals and as one nation.’’

He, therefore, urged the citizenry to continue to seek God’s divine guidance for national peace, security, growth and development.

According to him, this is important to give the country direction and leadership.

Abbe said that Nigeria could only enjoy God’s goodness if Nigerians and their leaders go to Him and do the right thing.

“From inception to date the church has produced 12 primates and 25 lay presidents.

“We have branches all over the country with seven provinces, comprising 47 dioceses in every geopolitical zones of the country,’’ he said.

The cleric said the anniversary would be used for aggressive preaching in order to win more souls for Christ. (NAN)

