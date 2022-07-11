Insecurity: ADC schedules emergency NEC, BoT meeting for Tuesday

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) will on Tuesday, hold an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting to discuss the state of insecurity in the country.



A source at the party’s national secretariat told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate would give a state of the nation address at the meeting.



The source said the meeting which was at the instance of Kachikwu followed the spate of killings in the country, especially the recent attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



The source added that Kachikwu would use the opportunity to speak to Nigerians on burning national issues.



The state of the nation address, according to the source was expected to be streamed live on some national broadcast stations and key social media channels(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

