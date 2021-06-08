Insecurity: Activist urges politicians to be mindful of utterances

June 8, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



A human right activist, Mr Christopher Ukaegbu, urged politicians be mindful of their utterances in order not escalate tension in the country.

Ukaegbu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Nsukka.

He said politicians and other stakeholders consider national interest in all they say and do, especially now that the country was facing security challenges.

“Unguarded utterances and actions of some politicians and stakeholders are over heating the polity and escalating tension.

“Instead of being bridge builders, advocates of unity and peaceful co-existence, they are fanning embers of violence and disunity.

“Their main objective is create confusion and violence at the expense of unity of the country,’’ he said.

The activist said instead of those politicians and stakeholders joining hands with government in finding solutions the current security challenges, they politicise it selfish gain.

politicians and stakeholders will join hands with government at various levels, security challenges in the country will come to an end.

“We all know that security is everybody’s business and shouldn’t be left to government alone,’’ he said.

Ukaegbu advised some ethnic groups agitating dissolution of the country in order to have their own nations, to think twice.

“There is nothing wrong with Nigeria as a country but our problems are Nigerians.

all Nigerians will agree to love and trust one another irrespective of tribe, language or political affiliations, Nigeria will become the best country in the world.

“We all join hands to Nigeria of our dreams since we do not have any other country we call our own.

“We will be treated as foreigners in any other country we find ourselves,’’ he said (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,