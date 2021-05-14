Some residents of Tunganmaje Community in Gwagwalada Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called for the establishment of a Police Divisional Headquarters in the community.

The residents, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, said the call was to address the increasing rate of crimes in the community.

They called on the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma to intervene and ensure speedy creation of the divisional headquarters in the community.

NAN reports that the community had in the past few months experienced series of kidnappings and other crimes.

The Chief of Tunganmaje, Alhaji Salisu Isiaku Na’annabi, said that the creation of a Police Divisional Headquarters would go a long way in addressing the insecurity challenges in the area.

He said that there was Police Special squad sent to the community but had been redeployed to Kuje for an assignment.

Na’annabi said that the Police Special squad would return to the community after their assignment in Kuje.

According to him, having a Police Divisional Headquarters will help a lot in addressing the many security challenges currently facing the community.

He thanked the Inspector General of Police in anticipation for approving the creation of a Police Divisional Headquarters in the area.

Na’annabi also called for the fast tracking and building of the police station in the area.

Prof. Ichado Sunday, a resident said the FCT Commissioner of Police, the Chief Palace and residents of the community had been cooperating to ensure protection of lives and property.

Sunday, also a leader of non-indigenes in the community, said the creation of Police Divisional Headquarters would go a long way to address issues of kidnapping and armed robbery in the area.

Mr David Aigbefoh, a resident and a lawyer, said the community had provided a land of about 3200sqm for the building of the Police Divisional Headquarters in the area and called on the Inspector General of Police for speedy implementation.

Aigbefoh, Vice Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Gwagwalada branch said the rate of insecurity in the community had been worrisome but with the intervention of the Commissioner of Police, the rate of crime had reduced.

He said the community had been the hot spot for banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery but the intervention of the police had reduced the tension in the area.

“The newspaper publication saying that the community decry the withdrawal of police men in the community was not true, the public should disregard such news.’’

He said the people of the community had asked the Inspector General of Police through the FCT Commissioner of Police to fast track the creation of the Divisional Police headquarters to help reduce crime in the area.

He, however, commended the commissioner and the DPO of ZUBA Division for their efforts in ensuring the protection of lives and property in the area. (NAN)

