Insecurity: Abia Govt. imposes curfew on Umuahia, Aba

Abia Government has imposed indefinite curfew on Umuahia and metropolis, beginning 10pm to 6am with effect Monday, April 5.


The announcement contained in a statement issued in Umuahia on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Kalu.
Kalu stated that “the directive was necessitated by the security reports received multiple sources and the need to continue to protect innocent citizens and residents of Abia”.


The statement urged security agencies in the state to ensure strict enforcement and compliance with the directive by residents of the two cities.


It stated that only persons on essential services with proper identification were exempted the curfew.


urge traditional rulers, men of the State Homeland Security Team and Community Vigilance Services to monitor of persons their respective domains,” Kalu added.


He also admonished them to take necessary measures to protect people’s and property.


The commissioner advised “law abiding citizens to go about their normal duties, outside the curfew , without fear of molestation”.


According to him, the security architecture of the state robust enough to their safety. (NAN)

