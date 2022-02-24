Inquiry into attacks: Sani Bello sets up 4-man white paper panel

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has set up a four man white paper Committee to critically look into the report of the State Judicial Commission of inquiry into the killings, abduction and injury in Maza-Kuka, Adogon Mallam, Kulho and environs with the view to ensuring justice is done.

Governor Sani Bello who appreciated the Judicial Commission of Inquiry for diligently carrying out their duties without any biase, assured that justice would be done.

“No body has the right to take someone’s life for whatever reason. As long as their is no justice there will be no peace”, he said.

The Governor also directed the Secretary to the State Government Ahmed Ibrahim Matene and the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General Nasara Dan-Malllam to ensure quick submission of the report for justice to be done.

The white paper committee is to be chaired by Dr Jonathan Wasa Permanent Secretary Youth, while Mohammed Wachiko, Permanent Secretary Investment and Ibrahim Bala Permanent Secretary Human Resources are to serve as members, Shafi’u Zakari Director, office of the Secretary to State Government is to be the secretary of the Committee.

Submitting the Judicial Commission of Inquiry’s report by its Chairman Justice Danladi Ahmed, said the Commission in the course of their assignment, received ten memoranda and that 50 witnesses testified before it while 137 exhibit were admitted as evidence.

Justice Ahmed highlighted some of the Commission’s recommendations to include a Peace and Reconciliation Committee in Mashegu Local Government Area to engage with the residents of the affected communities with a view to to finding a lasting peace.

Others are a total overhauling and proper organisation of the Vigilante Corps at the local level, compensation for damages and losses be paid to victims of the attack, those suspected and identified in the attacks be referred to the Commissioner of Police for further investigation and prosecution among others.

Justice Ahmed thanked the Governor and other relevant agencies for the tremendous support given to them to ensure the success of their assignment.

Recall that Governor Sani Bello had on the 3rd of November, 2021 set up a Judicial Panel following conflicting reports on banditry attacks in Mazakuka, Adogon Mallam, Kulho among other communities in Mashegu local government area where several lives and property were lost as well as many abducted.

