Innovation, necessity for sustainable recovery in North-east- VP

By Hamza Suleiman

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday urged youths to embrace creativity and innovation as necessary instruments for sustainable recovery in North-east.

The vice-president made the suggestion at the opening of the North-east Creativity and Innovation Summit 2025 (NECIS2025) in Maiduguri.

Shettima insisted that the conventional methods alone were insufficient to tackle the complex challenges facing the region that suffered in the hands of insurgents for more than a decade.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the summit is “Step Out and Innovate” which also commemorated with the 2025 World Creativity and Innovation Day.

The vice-president, who was represented by Mr Mahmud Muhammad, Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Domestic Affairs, also highlighted the resilience and ingenuity demonstrated by the people of the region.

“For over a decade, the North-east endured devastating attacks from Boko Haram and ISWAP.

“In those darkest years, what remained unbroken was the spirit of innovation and creativity that defines our people,” he said.

Shettima, however, described the summit as timely and relevant, saying “innovation was not a luxury but a necessity for sustainable recovery.”

He also expressed happiness with the summit’s agenda, focusing on practical applications of innovative ideas and leveraging technology for social impact.

“The Federal Government recognises the youth of the North-east as our greatest asset and brightest hope.

“Your energy, digital fluency, and courage to challenge norms position you to lead the region’s transformation,” the vice-president said.

Shettima said the creation of Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE), the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) and the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA) had clearly demonstrated President Bola Tinubu’s commitments toward creating enabling environment through innovation.

“These initiatives are empowering young Nigerians with the tools and skills to drive technological and creative progress,” he said.

The vice-president said the integration of Virtual Reality learning tools under the Academic Support and Skills Engagement Programme (ASSEP) were designed to revolutionise education and enhance students engagement.

Shettima, therefore, called on the policymakers, development partners and investors to support innovation at the grassroots level.

He also urged participants to use the summit to forge partnerships and develop actionable ideas that would contribute to the region’s recovery.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Co-Development Hub, Muhammad Umara, while commending Shettima and the stakeholders for their support also described the summit as a platform for reshaping the future of youth.

He said the initiative was aimed at shifting the old narratives and prepare the youth for the modern challenges through creativity and innovation.(NAN)