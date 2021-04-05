Innocent Chukwuma was a thoroughbred social activist, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of the of Ford Foundation, West , Innocent Chukwuma, who died , April 3.

Laolu Akande, the vce president’s spokesman said in a statement that Osinbajo also commiserated with the family members, friends and associates of the late civil society leader, noting that Nigeria has lost a “thoroughbred social activist” whose “relentless pursuit of justice and the common good will be an enduring legacy.”

In a personal tribute , the Vice President described the late Chukwuma as a “friend and collaborator of many .”

He said, “I was greatly saddened by the news of the passing of Innocent Chukwuma, a thoroughbred social activist, my friend and collaborator of many . Innocent, then in CLEEN Foundation, was a crucial resource in Police reform in support of justice reform efforts in Lagos State in my time as Attorney-General.

“Also, as Ford Foundation in West , he was first amongst others to support in the Office of the Vice President, OVP, in the setting up of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, and most recently, in the Police reform efforts of the Federal .

“His thoughtful, knowledge-driven, drama-free, but relentless pursuit of justice and the common good will be an enduring legacy.

“We pray for God’s comfort for his wife, family and loved ones, and blessings his memory and legacy always.”

