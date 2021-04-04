Innocent Chukwuma was a credible voice of transparency, says Buhari

April 4, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-Graft, Civil Society, News, Press Statements / Releases, Project 0



Muhammadu has paid tribute to civil society leader, Chukwuma, describing him as a credible voice of transparency who died when the nation needed his services most.

“His demise will be badly felt because of his great contributions to our efforts to ensure transparency and our democratic system”, the said.

Chukwuma was working actively with the administration through the civil society , CLEEN Foundation, to monitor the spending of the last tranche of $311m repatriated funds recovered from former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

Extolling the virtues of the civil society leader, the said he will be remembered for his remarkable record and dedication to the cause of , transparency and accountability in Africa.

President has thus heartfelt condolences to Chukwuma’s family and the civil society in the country, praying God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort for all who mourn.

Tags: , , , , , , ,