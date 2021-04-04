The death has been reported of renowned civil society activist, Mr Innocent Chukwuma.He died on Saturday.

Chukwuma who has been an activists since days of the military rule in early 1990s was the founder of CLEEN. He later became a topshot at Ford Foundation.

Newsdiaryonline can authoritatively report that Chukwuma was one of the resource persons of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

He was at NIPSS in 2018 to deliver a lecture as the Senior Executive Course, SEC 40 participants were dissecting issues relating to Internal Security and Community Policing.He was one of the civil society activists who addressed the participants who are now members of the National Institute.

Publisher/editor in Chief of Newsdiaryonline, Danlami Nmodu,mni who was then a Participant of SEC 40 recalls an encounter with Chukwuma at NIPSS during a tea break.

On sighting the publisher, Chukwuma asked calmly: “Danlami have you joined them?” with his usual smile.

That was the last one-on- one encounter between the duo who have been friends since 1993. Danlami first met Chukwuma as a Reporter with TELL magazine in Lagos.

