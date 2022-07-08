Inner Wheel Gbagada-Ifako gives out food items to Lagos pupils, teachers

Inner Wheel Nigeria, Gbagada-Ifako, District 911 has given out food items and beverages to the pupils and teachers of Ebenezer Primary School, Olaniyi, New Oko-Oba, Lagos State.



The Charter President, IWM Omolara Adedugbe, said it was in commemoration of the one year anniversary of the District.

Adedugbe, during the donation on Thursday, said: “Whatever we do as project, is always need-based.



“There is so much hunger in the land as it is.

“And one of the SDGs is that we must reduce hunger.

“So if we want to follow the International Inner Wheel goal, we ensure that the less privileged are reached.



“That is why we addressed the hunger situation concerning those children.

“If we find out that there is a community that don’t have water, we would embark on a project to give them water.



“So, we look at what is needed in the environment before we do what we want to do.

“So, it is going to be a different approach at every point.”

The Club President, Janeth Akomolafe, also stated that the club is known for humanitarian services.



Akomolafe said: “Before now, we were at Gbagada before we pulled out because we had a lot of people around.

“Then we joined Gbagada-Ifako, which is also clocking one year today.



“We thought of how to impact the community and we came up with theme: ‘Feed the community.”

“Then we looked within and discovered that this Primary School 1 really needs it.

“And I am glad that the pupils were very happy and we didn’t plan for the other school, but we still reached out to them.

“The children were about 402 and we reached out to everyone.”



Speaking on the future project of the club, Akomolafe hinted that in October, it will be organising a Girl-Child Education project.

She said: “Sometimes, one might not have the means to personally help the needy but when you join other willing people, you will achieve your goal because if you think it, you can achieve it.”

In October, the club will have another project themed: “Girl Child Education.”



This will be in commemoration of the International Girl Child Day.

Also, the Best Primary School Teacher in Lagos State 2021, Fausat Folasade Adegeye, is one the teachers that was appreciated by the club members.

