Inner Wheel donates infant incubator, diapers to Paediatric Ward, Ifako Ijaiye



Inner Wheel Nigeria, Gbagada-Ifako, District 911 has donated an infant incubator and diapers to the Paediatric Ward of the General Hospital, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos State.

The Charter President, IWM Omolara Adedugbe, stated that the donation was in commemoration of the International Inner Wheel Day, which is observed worldwide on January 10, and the accreditation of the club.

Adedugbe, during the donation on Thursday, said: “Today’s donation is a star project for our club.

“Our club just got chartered.

“We got recognised by the international body in February and we felt we have to do a project to mark the official recognition of the club, but prior to that on the 10th of January, which is the International Inner Wheel Day worldwide, we donated consumables worth about N300,000 to the hospital and we promised to give them a baby incubator.

“That is why we are here.”

A past Board Director, Doyin Abiodun-Oredein, also stated that the club touches lives through the little that it can do.

Abiodun-Oredein said: “Our objective is to promote true friendship to encourage service and to foster national understanding.

“Through the little we can do, we put smiles on people’s faces.

“We don’t get funds from anybody.

“We raise our funds ourselves.

“We try to touch as many lives as possible.

“No counting the cost.”

Inner Wheel is an international organisation for women that encourages the ideals of personal services through services to humanity.

Inner Wheel has presence in about 104 countries with approximately 108,000 members in about 4000 clubs.

Inner Wheel Nigeria has six Districts.

They are Districts 911 (247 members with 18 clubs), 913 (211 members with 17 clubs), 914 (168 members with 14 clubs), 912 (317 members with 22 clubs), 910 (137 members with 7 clubs), and 916 (94 members with seven clubs).

Total membership is 1,174 in the 85 clubs.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

