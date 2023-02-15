Inmates reintegration, key to productive citizenry – NCoS boss

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Comptroller General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Haliru Nababa says reformation and reintegration of inmates into the society is key to having responsible, empowered and productive citizenry.

Nababa said this during the presentation of income generating materials to 25 ex-convicts on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the materials were for ex-convicts who acquired vocational skills while serving their prison terms.

This, he said, was in fulfilment of the core mandate of the service of reforming offenders and reintegrating them into the society.

“Today’s symbolic distribution to 25 ex-inmates, flags off the annual aftercare programme for the year 2023 which is expected to be replicated in various Commands across the Federation.

“The essence of this scheme is to retool ex-offenders thereby encouraging them to be productive and self-sustaining.

“This remains the best way to keep them away from crime and criminality, making our communities and the country at large safe, as well as a better place for all,” he said.

The Comptroller General encouraged the beneficiaries to put the tools to good use and work hard to improve their living conditions and become employers of labour.

Nababa called on well meaning Nigerians to wholly accept the reformed citizens, patronise their businesses and desist from stigmatising them.

“Ex-offenders, if not treated with special care and support are likely to return to their old ways hence, rekindling their criminal world and endangering the society.

“The onus lies on us to break the cycle of criminality by helping ex-offenders to fully embrace better life,” he said.

Earlier, the Assistant Controller General in charge of Welfare, Mr Mustapha Attah said inmates and those who have completed their terms were facing deprivation and stigmatisation from the society and their immediate families

“These people are products of the society and are a reflection of the society. After their terms, they are expected to return to the society but not as social misfits.

“The benefit of integration and empowering our ex-offenders are enormous, as it will enable them contribute their quota to national development,” he said.

Attah urged the beneficiaries to effectively utilise the materials in order to add value to themselves and the society.

He said that NCoS would be disappointed if the ex-offenders failed to make good use of the materials given to them.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Friday Iyang, on behalf of other ex-inmates, commended the management of NCoS for founding them worthy of the support.

Iyang said that he was arrested in 2018 for an offense he did not commit and was in custody for five years.

“Families and Friends deserted me when they heard I was arrested and in prison, but I must say I have benefitted a lot since I entered Kuje Prison.

“I learnt carpentry and today I am here to receive my startup packs and tools for the work I have gainfully acquired skills.

“I must say the CG and the entire staff are doing well to reintegrate the inmates into the society. We will not disappoint you and we will be of good behaviour when we get out there,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that trade tools distributed to the ex-inmates covered Barbing, Carpentry, Welding and Fabrication, hair dressing, Fashion design and Masonry. (NAN)