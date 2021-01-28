Inject fresh ideas into the military, NUJ advises new service chiefs

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau chapter has urged the new service chiefs to inject fresh ideas into the military to enable it tackle the security challenges facing the nation.

The state Chairman of the union, Mr Paul Jatau, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Bahari on Tuesday appointed new service chiefs.

The chairman urged the service chiefs to review the existing strategies and introduce fresh ideas to end insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and all forms of insecurity that had lingered in the country.