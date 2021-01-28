Inject fresh ideas into the military, NUJ advises new service chiefs

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau chapter has urged the new service chiefs to inject fresh ideas into the military to enable it tackle the security challenges facing the nation.
The state Chairman of the union, Mr Paul Jatau, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.
NAN reports that President Muhammadu Bahari on Tuesday appointed new service chiefs.
The chairman urged the service chiefs to review the existing strategies and introduce fresh ideas to end insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and all forms of insecurity that had lingered in the country.
“I want to implore the new service chiefs to come up with fresh ideas, fresh perspective into the military so as to win the war against insecurity in the country.
“It is good that they have something to lean on, the success of their predecessors. So, they should review it, improve on the mistakes of the past to produce results.
“We expect them to change a lot of things about the fight against insecurity in this country,’’ he said.
Jatau also enjoined them to put aside ethnic and religious sentiments and work for the greater good of Nigeria and Nigerians.
“I want to also call on them to be Pan-Nigeria, they should not allow sentiment of whatever form affect the conduct of their duties.
“This is an opportunity for them to unite this country and carve a niche for themselves,’’ he said.
NAN reports that Maj.-Gen Lucky Irabor was appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and Air-Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air staff. (NAN)
Leave a Reply