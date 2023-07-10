Initiation: Police arrest 5 suspected cultists, rescue victim in Lagos

By Deborah Akpede

The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested five suspected cultists during forceful initiation of a victim in the Ajegunle area of the state.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said this in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.

Hundeyin stated that the suspects were Peter Odumola, 19, Promise Benjamin, 20, Emmanuel Ikechuckwu, 19, Richards Adu 18, and Abdullahi Nasiru, 20.

He noted that the suspects were arrested by the operatives of Tolu police Division on Sunday at 2:00 a.m.

The spokesman said the police who received information on the ongoing initiation, stormed the scene.

“The suspects were arrested following a distress call concerning an ongoing forceful initiation happening in a hotel in the Ajegunle.

“The victim was successfully rescued,” he said.

According to him, the suspects will be arraigned after conclusion of our investigations.

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, had urged Lagos residents to report suspicious happenings in their localities to the police.

According to him, this will enable the police rid the state of crime and criminality. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

