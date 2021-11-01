Initial Report: 5 feared dead as 21 storey building collapses at Ikoyi, Lagos

November 1, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



Many workers are feared trapped in a 21-storey building under construction which collapsed on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday.

An eyewitness told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on condition of anonymity that building collapsed around 2.30 p.m.

witness, who is also a worker on site, said that five dead bodies were seen at top of rubbles of the collapsed building.

He added that two persons had so far been rescued alive.

NAN also saw two bodies being removed away from rubbles shortly before emergency responders, comprising Lagos State Emergency Agency, National Emergency Agency and Lagos Building Control Agency arrived at building site.

As of 4.50 p.m., no official rescue operation had begun.

NAN reports that angry youths and some of workers were seen doing the little they could.

Excavators from the agencies were still been awaited as at 5.45 p.m. while crowd control remained a challenge at the scene. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,