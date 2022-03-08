Inheritance dispute:Suit filed by Ndubuisi Kanu’s wife stalled due to change in counsel

The suit filed by Mrs Gladys Kanu, one of the three wives of late former Military Administrator of Lagos and Imo, rtd Rear Adm. Ndubuisi, was on Tuesday stalled in an Ikeja High Court due to change in counsel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gladys in a suit marked LD/3685FPM/2021, Gladys is seeking that the Nigerian Navy should calculate the entitlements of the late Kanu into a bank account.

She is also seeking to be declared as the only legal wife and sole widow of the deceased.

According to her, she and the deceased were living together until his death.

She noted that was married to him for 27 years but was in a relationship with him for 31 years.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the new counsel for the claimant, Mr Wale Adesokan, SAN, announced his appearance as Gladys’ new lawyer.

Adesokan, the ninth counsel in the suit filed by the claimant following her husband’s death from COVID-19 in January 2021, also asked the court for time to amend his originating summons.

Acceding to the SAN’s request, Balogun adjourned the case until April 7 for hearing of all pending applications.

NAN reports that the respondents to the suit are the Nigerian Navy, the children and other wives of the deceased.

They are; Kelly Kanu, the Nigerian Navy, Simone Abiona(Nee Kanu) and Andrey Joe- Ezigbo (nee Kanu).

Others are – Paula Ndidiamaka Kanu and Karen Johnson (Nee Kanu), Jeffery Kanu, Laura Kanu, Stephen Kanu,Josephine Ndubuisi-Kanu (wife) and Christine Kanu (wife).

The eight other lawyers Gladys had engaged since the commencement of suit are: Mr Emeka Etiaba (SAN), Mr Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN) and Mr Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN).

Other counsel include, Mr C.J Jiapkona, Mr Onyebuchi Ede, Mr John Duru, Mr O.J Owoh and Mr Udenna Chukwulobe from the law firm of Mr Olisa Agbokoba (SAN). (NAN)

