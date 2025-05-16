Infrastructure: We have renovated, furnished 60 schools in FCT – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration has renovated and furnished more than 60 public schools across the territory.

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration has renovated and furnished more than 60 public schools across the territory.

Wike stated this after inspecting some ongoing projects in Gwagwalada and Kwali Area Councils of the territory on Friday.

He explained that beyond road projects, the FCT Administration had invested hugely in improving critical infrastructure in the health and education sectors among others.

According to him, every sector will receive the needed attention, and no one will be left behind.

“We have done a lot of work in schools. The schools we have renovated and furnished are more than 60 so far.

“I can tell you that no sector would be left abandoned, every sector will be focused on.”

The minister, however, pointed out that “good road network is what brings development.

“When there are no roads, which school will you go to?

“When there are no roads, which hospital will you go to?

“So first of all, the key thing that drives development is a good road network all over the world.

“If you’re talking about agriculture, how will you go and harvest your produce when there is no road?”

Wike said that the farming communities along the A2 to Pai road would be happy that they now have a road network to take their farm produce to the city and markets to sell.

He added that good road networks also impacted positively in reducing insecurity.

He explained that when people commit offences and there was no road to chase them, it would become a problem.

“But when you see this kind of road with streetlights, you will have to think twice before you commit any offence,” the minister said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)