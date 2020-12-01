Infrastructure: FG executes 30 projects in Kwara

The Federal Government has executed more than 30 projects across the three senatorial districts of Kwara from January 2019 till date.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects, executed by the Special Projects Unit of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, included health centres, blocks of classrooms, solar-powered boreholes and roads, among others.

Mr Ibrahim Bala-Usman of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing made the disclosure on Monday evening while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Babaloma during a sensitisation tour of the projects in Kwara.

According to Bala-Usman, who was the team leader for the sensitisation tour of the projects embarked on by the Federal Government to improve the wellbeing of the people of the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the way some communities were maintaining the projects, especially the blocks of classrooms, solar-powered and water scheme.

The team leader, while assuring communities in the state of more provision of projects, advised the benefitting communities to protect them from vandalized or stolen.

The Loma of Babanloma, Oba Mohammed Usman-Ayilara, while receiving the team at his palace, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the provision of a comprehensive health centre and a block of classrooms for the community.

The traditional ruler solicited for the provision of medical personnel and hospital equipment for the health centre to further improve the wellbeing of the residents of the community.

The Etsu Tsaragi in Edu Local Government area, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed-Kpotwa, also expressed appreciation to government for the provision of two 500 KVA transformers for the community.

He urged the government to provide more infrastructure that would aid further development in the community, thereby minimising rural-urban drift.

The Principal of Community Secondary School, Babanloma, Alhaji Agboola Mustapha, thanked the Federal Government for the provision of blocks of classrooms and solar-powered light for the school and Government Secondary School, Ilorin. (NAN)