Infrastructure: FCOE, Kontagora, commends TETFUND

By Aminu Garko

Prof. Rashid Haruna, the Provost of Federal College of Education, Kontagora, (recently upgraded to a university of education), has commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for its intervention.



He explained that preparatory to taking off as a university, TETFUND had provided an environment conducive for learning for staff and students.



“The fund spent about N1.8 billion on the construction of various capital projects in the institution,” Haruna, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kontagora on Saturday.



He said that the projects were executed between 2016 and 2019, noting that N1.1billion was also expended on execution of projects in the institution.



He, however, explained that TETFUND intervention of N766 million from 2012 to 2015 was only accessed in 2021 and all the projects initiated had been executed.



“The fund has spent N458 million on the construction of a two-storey library complex in the institution.



“The complex, which has already been inaugurated, has all the required facilities needed in providing required atmosphere for learning.



“The authorities of the institution had also taken measures to ensure that all projects executed by the fund are in line with contract specifications,” he said.



According to Haruna, the fund spends N243 million on the construction of multi-purpose hall in the institution.



“TETFUND has also spent N202 million on the construction of a two- storey building of the School of Arts and Social Science and General Education Programme and N193 million on the construction of a lecture theatre for School of Science and Languages Programme.



The provost said further that about N82 million was expanded on the construction of Biological Garden and N32 million on the procurement and installation of furniture and fittings for Language Programme Building and Science Programme Building.



The provost said that the projects executed had greatly complemented the efforts of the authorities of the institution in providing better learning environment for students.



He noted that the all the projects, initiated by the TETFUND had had positive effect on academic excellence in the institution.



He explained that the projects had also addressed the problem of lecture halls and office accommodation being experienced in the institution.



“We will continue to seek the intervention of the TETFUND towards providing basic infrastructure that will provide require atmosphere for qualitative and sound education in our institution” he said.(NAN)

