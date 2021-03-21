Rep. Samuel Onuigo (APC–Abia) says the development of infrastructure across the country will bring peace and stability to Nigeria.

He added that the farmer/herder crisis would also be addressed through the move by President Muhamnadu Buhari to restore railway lines across the country.



Onuigbo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, that the farmer/herder crisis is a combination of different factors.



The Federal Lawmaker said the collapse of infrastructure like the railway system was a contributory factor to the menace.

He said that the federal government should be commended for working to restore the railway line.



“When we were in school, the major mains of transportation is railway and it was the major means of conveying goods and cattle.



“When cattle owners wanted to come and sell them in the south, they always put them in the train in different couches and they will convey this cattle safely to the locations where they were needed.



“Cattle loaded in Maiduguri for Southern Eastern part of the country were dropped in Enugu and further conveyed to other part of the Eastern States like Abakaliki or Onitsha.



” They moved at night along the tarred road between 11:30p.m – 12a.m, the only thing that alert you is when you saw their footstep and faeces in the morning, cattle were not competing with anybody.



“So there was an organised way of moving these cattle, they were not branching into farms,” he said.



He also identified climate change as one other major reason including increase in population and the proliferation of small arms..



Onuigbo said the cattle that were brought to southern parts had to eat grasses, adding that in those days, the areas around Lake Chad had grasses where the cattle grazed.



He said that the cattle were usually fed before putting them in the train for their journey to the south, adding that because of climate change there is serious deforestation.



According to him, the environment is ravaged, no grass is growing and you can see how lake chad itself had dried up from over 25 square meters down to 2.5 square metres.



He said this had forced millions of people around lake chad area to move and enter the cities without skills and becoming easy targets for evil.



Onuigbo said that the Federal Government should be commended and encouraged to restore infrastructure particularly the rail line.

“If we have had such infrastructure in place, the farmer/herder crisis will not have surfaced in the country.(NAN)

