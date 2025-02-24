Infrastructure development:  Umahi urges support for Tinubu for greater impact

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, has called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration to enable it to serve the country better.

By Lydia Chigozie-Ngwakwe

Umahi made the call on Sunday evening in Lagos at a stakeholder engagement on the Phase One and Phase Two of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

He said that the administration had carried out significant projects and formulated meaningful policies in demonstration of its commitment to infrastructure development and economic growth and stability.

Umahi urged the citizens to recognise the efforts and give more support for the administration for continuity and progress.

The minister said that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was imagined 45 years ago but was becoming a reality under Tinubu’s administration.

He re-assured the stakeholders that projects initiated but not completed by previous administrations had not been abandoned.

He said that such projects were being integrated into the infrastructure agenda of the Tinubu administration.

“ There is no section of the six geopolitical zones that the president is not working in,” he said.

Umahi said that the four legacy projects of the Tinubu administration spread across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

“We are giving serious attention to inherited projects that are within the economic corridor of this country, and this is very important.

“We have every reason to be very appreciative,’’ Umahi said.

Umahi also told the stakeholders that Nigeria’s economy was bouncing back under Tinubu’s leadership, urging them to support the government’s vision.

“ Exchange rate is almost stabilised, and it is going to do much better.

“We are having the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growing, and we are having fuel prices coming down,’’ he added.

The minister said that some reforms of the administration might be painful initially, but were necessary for long-term development.

Umahi urged Nigerians to be patriotic by putting Nigeria’s interests first. (NAN)