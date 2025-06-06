Infrastructural development, Nigeria’s foundation for progress – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has described infrastructure as not merely about roads and bridges, but about connecting destinies, unlocking potentials,

By Philip Yatai

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has described infrastructure as not merely about roads and bridges, but about connecting destinies, unlocking potentials, and laying groundwork for national transformation.

Wike said this in his 2025 Distinguish Personality Lecture, titled, “The Nigeria of our Dreams” presented at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife on Thursday

According to him, the Nigeria of our dreams cannot materialise without robust infrastructure, one of the pillars upon which people’s aspirations must be built.

“The Nigeria of our dreams is a place where a child in rural Zamfara should access the same quality of education, healthcare, and opportunity as one in urban Lagos.

“It is a nation where seamless transportation, uninterrupted power supply, and digital innovation are not luxuries but essentials, woven into the fabric of everyday life.

“Infrastructure, therefore, is the architecture of equality; it delivers dignity, inclusion, productivity, and hope.”

The minister argued that even the strongest critic of President Bola Tinubu would agree that things were getting better as far as infrastructure was concerned in the country.

Wike equally said that through massive investment in infrastructure, Tinubu had demonstrated a commitment to tackling the inherited complexities of Nigeria’s federation with candour and courage.

“Without infrastructure, development is crippled; with it, progress is not only possible – it is inevitable.

“The road to Nigeria we envision is paved, quite literally, with concrete investment in infrastructure, and with leadership bold enough to see it through.

“The rapid transformation of Abuja is a clear testimony to the President’s dedication to infrastructural revolution in Nigeria.

“It goes without saying that although I drive the process in Abuja, it would not have been possible without the overwhelming and ceaseless support of President Tinubu,” Wike said.

He pointed out that just within two years, Abuja had accelerated its evolution into a befitting modern city and capital of a great nation like Nigeria.

He added that in the journey towards realising the “Nigeria of our dreams”, it was both necessary and noble to acknowledge the efforts of Tinubu through his “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

Wike said that the renewed hope agenda was not just a mantra, but a bold recalibration of national priorities aimed at repositioning Nigeria on the path of sustainable development.

He identified other pillars upon which the Nigerians aspirations would be fulfilled as democracy and good governance, rule of law, quality education, health and human development, and economic prosperity and inclusive growth.

Others the minister said include security and national cohesion, unity in diversity, cultural renaissance and moral rebirth, and strengthening local government and community resilience.

On democracy and good governance, Wike envisaged a thriving democratic culture that transcends periodic elections and manifests in everyday accountability, transparency, and active citizen participation.

He added that democracy and good governance were dreams rooted in the belief that leadership must be anchored on competence, integrity, and a genuine spirit of service.

“In this vision, public office is not a privilege to be exploited, but a sacred trust to be honoured, a platform for transformation, not self-enrichment.

“Good governance is the engine that drives this dream, ensuring that institutions function efficiently and equitably, and that the government remains responsive to the needs and aspirations of the people.

“As we reflect on this noble ideal, let us be reminded that democracy, though the best form of government, is perhaps the most challenging to establish on firm footing and even more difficult to sustain,” he said.

The minister further said that democracy was not a potted plant that could simply be transported into any soil and expected to flourish without commitment, sacrifice, and vigilance.

He agreed with Larry Diamond, a professor of political science and sociology at Stanford, who argues that “it is one thing to get democracy and another thing, often more difficult, to keep it.”

“The Nigerian dream, therefore, calls us not just to wish for democracy, but to work for it – to build it daily through responsible leadership, engaged citizenship, and unyielding commitment to justice and equity,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)