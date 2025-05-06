Information Ministry Commences Mid-Term Performance Review in Line with Presidential Deliverables

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris and heads of agencies during the mid-term performance review in line with the deliverables set by the Central Delivery Coordinating Unit (CDCU) in in Abuja on Tuesday

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has commenced the review of its second quarter performance in alignment with the deliverables set by the Central Delivery Coordinating Unit (CDCU) in the Presidency.

Speaking during the review session held in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated that the meeting was convened as a follow-up to the performance bonds signed between him and the heads of agencies under the Ministry in August 2024.

He said he had earlier signed a Performance Bond with President Tinubu on the key deliverables of the ministry.

According to the Minister, the review is aimed at assessing progress made so far and ensuring that all agencies remain on track in meeting their respective mandates as outlined in the performance bond.

“We are here to listen to the Heads of Agencies and to see how far they have gone in the implementation of the key elements of those agreements signed and if there are challenges, we look at those challenges and if there are bottlenecks, what is it that we can do to surmount them,” he said.

The Minister noted that the meeting serves as a self-appraisal of the Ministry’s achievements so far, ahead of the mid-term mark of the current administration. He explained that the exercise is aimed at identifying existing challenges and charting a clear path forward to ensure the effective delivery of the mandates assigned to the Ministry and its agencies.

“Recall that this administration started about two years ago. In less than a month from now, this administration will be at its mid-point by May 29. So it’s high time as requested by the Office of the President for each ministry to do its own scorecard on how far it has achieved those key elements that they have outlined for themselves and approved by the Central Delivery Coordinating Unit (CDCU) in the Office of the President,” he stated.

The Minister affirmed that under his leadership, the Ministry has remained committed to its mandate of providing Nigerians with honest and transparent information regarding both the successes and challenges of the administration.

“What is it that the ministry is doing to ensure that we do not only enlighten Nigerians on these elements of the President’s vision but also where there are challenges, we convey them as transparently and honestly as possible. Of course, this is what we have set out to do from the beginning and we will continue to do that,” he said.

The Minister further stated that the core responsibility of the Ministry is to design and implement strategic communication initiatives that enhance transparency, promote government policies and programmes, counter misinformation, and foster national orientation in line with the priorities of the Tinubu administration.

The meeting was attended by the Directors General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Comrade Abdulhamid Dembos; Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Dr. Mohammed Bulama; National Orientation Agency, Mr. Lanre Issa Onilu; National Broadcasting Commission, Mr. Charles Ebuebu; Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace; Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo and the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Ali M. Ali.