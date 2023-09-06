Information Minister visits First Lady

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi says information regarding activities and intervention programmes by the Renewed Hope Initiative will enjoy wider coverage, henceforth.

This is in order to capture more women and other vulnerable groups targeted by the initiative across the country.

The Minister stated this during a courtesy call on Nigeria’s First Lady and National Chairman of Renewed Hope Initiative, Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON, at the Presidential Villa.

Applauding recent interventions by the Initiative, the Minister said the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI programmes effectively complement the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, and as such deserves to be supported.

“We all know that her role is largely to support Mr. President in the execution of his policies, but she also has her own Initiative. We discussed about that and how the Ministry of Information and National Orientation can help in disseminating that to the Nigerian public”.

This is the first official visit of the minister to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON.

