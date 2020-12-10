Information minister unveils strategic document on COVID-19

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Thursday in Abuja, unveiled “Risk Communication And Community Engagement Strategy Document On COVID-19” at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing.

While presenting the document, he said “the book I am presenting today is the guide to risk communication and

community engagement by the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar and the National

Emergency Operation Centre in NCDC.”

He said that one of the lessons learnt from the Coronavirus pandemic was to continue to upgrade not only the health infrastructure across the country, but be ready to confront the pandemic whenever it recurred.

The minister added that even though the document was produced in response to the

COVID-19 outbreak, it could serve as resource material for risk communication and community engagement in the event of any national health emergency in future.

He noted that since the confirmation of Coronavirus in the country in February 2020, government embarked upon and

sustained public sensitisation on its mode of transmission and preventive measures.

He said “even before the inauguration of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and its agencies created various programmes and devoted air time on their respective platforms to enlighten and educate Nigerians on the Coronavirus pandemic.

“With the inauguration of the PTF by Mr President, risk communication became one of the integral components of the National Response through the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar being led by Federal Ministry of Information and Culture,” he added. (NAN)