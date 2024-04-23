Information Minister tasks religious, traditional leaders on nutrition awareness

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has appealed to faith-based leaders and traditional rulers to lend their voices in advocating for policies prioritizing nutrition and access to nutritious food for their communities and followers.

The Minister made the call in Abuja on Tuesday at a one-day high-level dialogue on nutrition with faith-based leaders and traditional rulers held in the State House.

Idris, who said access to nutrition food, is not just a matter of sustenance but a fundamental human right of all citizens, decried the situation where malnutrition is afflicting millions of Nigerians including children.

“It is agonizing that millions of our fellow citizens continue to suffer from malnutrition, depriving them of the opportunity to live healthy and productive lives.

“Therefore, I appeal to each of you gathered here today to seize this moment as an opportunity to catalyze change within your communities. Let us join hands across religious and cultural divides and unite in our pursuit of a healthier and more prosperous nation.

The Minister said the launch of the awareness campaign on nutrition with faith-based leaders and traditional rulers as the vanguard, would surely make an impact given their tremendous influence that extends far beyond the confines of their respective congregations and Emirates, kingdoms, and chiefdoms, especially in shaping the fabric of the society.

The event, which was held at the instance of Vice-President Kashim Shettima, brought together religious leaders, traditional rulers, representatives of multilateral institutions, development partners, and policymakers to brainstorm and strategize on the awareness campaign for nutrition.