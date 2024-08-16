Information Minister seeks balanced reportage of Nigeria’s positive narratives

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris has called on international media organisations to frequently report Nigeria’s positive narratives and development in their news bulletins and broadcast.

Idris made the call when the Director, of Global News/Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Jonathen Munro and his team, paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the policy thrust of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains to uphold the freedom of the press and create a conducive environment for the media to thrive.

He added that the Nigerian Government expects the international media organisations to express due diligence in their reportage.

The minister emphasised the importance of balanced and unbiased reporting, adding that, it is crucial for the international media to provide a complete and nuanced portrayal, rather than focusing solely on negative aspects.

“The thrust of the policy of this administration is that every news organisation has the freedom to practice the profession.

“And I am happy that the Nigerian Government has not received any reports concerning the harassment of journalists working for the BBC or any other international media outlets in the country.

“I commend the foresight of the BBC in moving the studio of the Hausa Service from London to Abuja, where the audience and markets are.

“The brilliant initiative has led to the engagement of about 200 Nigerians working for the BBC across the country.

“We will also urge you to continue to balance your stories to hear our own side of the story. It’s not only bad things that come out of Nigeria.

“There are a lot of positive narratives and developments in Nigeria. Please, let your reportage reflect and showcase all these positive narratives and developments,” Idris said.

He further stated that the BBC’s correspondents on ground could testify of the positive things that the government is doing, leading to gradual progression towards prosperity.

Idris saluted the BBC for embarking on capacity building for some journalists working for the public media organisations.

He also appealed, that, similar gesture should be extended to the private media outlets.

“Meanwhile, I want to share with you the commitment of the Nigerian Government to every news gathering organisation.

“Our commitment is that, we want to stay as focussed and unbiased, and as free as possible,” Idris said.

Speaking earlier, Munro, who is in Nigeria for the first time, said he was delighted by the reputation of the BBC in the country.

He said the BBC has expanded into multimedia platforms in Nigeria and it is now broadcasting in Pidgin, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba to reach the country diverse audiences.

Munro, who described Nigeria as a global power, said about 30 million people visit the news services of the BBC in Nigeria every week.

“This makes Nigeria the third international marketing audience for the BBC after USA and India,”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Munro was accompanied by the Head of West African Languages, Ehizojie Okharadia; Head of News gathering for Africa, Juliet Njeri and the Head of BBC Hausa, Aliyu Tanko. (NAN)