Information Minister moves to reposition Nigeria’s broadcast industry

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has stressed the need to position the broadcast industry to serve as catalyst for economic growth.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has stressed the need to position the broadcast industry to serve as catalyst for economic growth.

The Minister at the Presentation of the Report and Findings of the Task Team on Audience Measurement in Broadcasting on Thursday in Abuja, said the comprehensive findings marked a significant milestone in the efforts towards enhancing the effectiveness and transparency of Nigeria’s broadcast industry.

He noted that the Audience Measurement System holds immense importance in ensuring that the broadcasting endeavors are impactful and is reflective of the diverse preferences and needs of our audience.

He said,”Today, we receive the comprehensive findings and report of the Task Team on Audience Measurement System in Broadcast – a crucial step forward in shaping the future of our media and creative industry.

“The Audience Measurement System holds immense importance in ensuring that our broadcasting endeavors are not only impactful but also reflective of the diverse preferences and needs of our audience. It is a tool that empowers us to understand and respond to the dynamic nature of our media consumers, providing valuable insights into their viewing habits, content preferences, and engagement patterns.

“Let me extend my gratitude to the dedicated members of the task team who have tirelessly worked in designing the framework that we have today.

“Your commitment to excellence and thoroughness in examining the intricacies of our broadcast audience is commendable. This report stands as a testament to your hard work, and I believe it will serve as a guiding document for the future of our media policies.

“It has come to my notice that this journey started in 2020 when the former administration appointed a task force headed by the former Chief Executive Officer of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, Alhaji Garba Bello Kankarofi and his team, to design the framework of the Scientifically based Audience Measurement System in Nigeria.

“The Task Team submitted a 182 page report to the Federal Government.

“Our Audience Measurement is over two decades old and still uses age old Diary method (pen and paper) of collecting data on TV Viewership and Radio Listenership, which does not reflect the true picture of what and how much people are watching/listening to a particular content. That’s the demand side.

“As a result of this, the ‘supply side’ i.e. , Station Owners, Content Producers, Artists, essentially the entire supply ecosystem, was not benefiting in many ways; more important, they are neither motivated or challenged to produce more and better content that caters to the ‘demand’, as the measure of who likes it, what they like, how much they like, etc. is clearly missing.

“This has stunted the growth of the entire Entertainment and Media ecosystem.”

He added,”To address this challenge based on the recommendations of the Team, NBC and ARCON appointed First Media and Entertainment Integrated (Nigeria) Limited, a marketing research company based in Lagos, to deliver a scientifically based audience measurement services in Nigeria.

“Subsequently this task team was set up to supervise and ensure an accurate, reliable and timely audience measurement system for the Nigerian broadcast and advertising industry.

“The introduction of the Audience Measurement System becomes imperative because currently our broadcast advertising market is underperforming despite our huge population.

“In spite of having more than three times the eyeballs in South Africa, Nigeria’s television advertising market revenue is low compared to that of South Africa, and Kenya; as we’re third in the continent.

“The comprehensive insights provided by the findings of this committee offer a unique opportunity to strategically position our broadcasting industry as a catalyst for economic growth. By leveraging the data on audience behavior, preferences, and engagement patterns, we aim to facilitate a more conducive environment for economic activities within the media sector.”

According to the Minister, this initiative aligns with the present administration’s commitment to promoting innovation, job creation, and sustainable economic development.

“The data-driven decisions derived from the report will not only enhance the quality and relevance of our broadcasts but also unlock new avenues for investment, advertising, and content creation.

“As we delve into the findings of the Audience Measurement System, it is imperative to recognize the impact that accurate audience measurement can have on our broadcasting landscape. By understanding the nuances of our audience, we can tailor our content to resonate more deeply with the diverse segments of our population, fostering a cultivated media environment that is both inclusive and responsive,” he said.

The Minister stressed that the insights from the report and findings will play a pivotal role in guiding regulatory decisions, aiding advertisers in making informed choices, and ultimately contributing to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s broadcasting industry.

“I want to express my optimism for the future of our broadcast industry. Armed with the knowledge derived from the Audience Measurement System, we are better equipped to shape policies that promote diversity, quality content, and inclusivity.

“Let us therefore leverage this valuable resource to strengthen our media terrain and ensure that our broadcasts continue to be a powerful force for information, entertainment, and societal cohesion.

“As the Minister of Information and National Orientation, let me assure you that I will engage further with the regulatory agencies – the National Broadcasting Commission and the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria as well as the critical stakeholders in order to secure their buy-in on how best to utilize these findings for the betterment of our advertising and broadcasting industry.),” he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

