Information Minister Mourns Minna Chief Imam

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, fnipr, has condoled with the Muslim community of Minna and the government of Niger state over the death of the Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, Sheikh Isah Fari.

Idris said that Sheikh Isah Fari, a respected religious leader, spent a greater part of his 93 years long life in the service of Allah and the propagation of Islam, but also championed the advancement of peaceful co-existence in Niger state and the country at large.

“The late Sheikh Isa Fari embodied the essence of Islam, which is the prioritization of peace and unity in society, to the extent that in the years he has served as the Chief Imam of the Minna Central Mosque, he was regarded as a bastion of peace and tranquility in Niger state,” Idris said.

The Minister added: “I, therefore, express my health-felt sorrow to the Governor of Niger State, His Excellency Umaru Bago, and the Emir of Minna, His Royal Highness Alhaji Dr Umar Faruq Bahago, over the loss of a sage whose fountain of knowledge offered wise counsel and quality recommendations for the socio-economic development of Minna emirate and entire Niger state.”

Idris called on the government and people of Niger state, to take solace in the legacies the Sheikh left behind and continue to keep to his teachings of love, tolerance, and unity, as he prayed for the eternal rest of the soul of the late Sheikh Fari.