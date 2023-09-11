Information Minister hails Etsu Nupe as worthy leader with exceptional wisdom

By Danlami Nmodu

The Minister if Information and National Orientation Mallam Mohammed Idris, has ongratulated the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, on his 71st birthday.

Idris, in a statement he personally signed, described the Etsu Nupe as “a worthy leader who has displayed exceptional wisdom to his people”.

While identifying himself with the successes recorded by the Nupe Monarch, Idris who holds the title of Kakaaki Nupe commended the peace and prosperity in Nupe land under his leadership .

The Minister’s statement titled: “Congratulations to Etsu Nupe at 71” reads: “I wish to congratulate His Royal Highness, Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, on the occasion of his 71st birthday and the commemoration of his 20th year of ascension to the throne.

“Etsu Nupe has been a worthy leader who has displayed exceptional wisdom to his people, and to which both the Niger State and federal governments have benefitted over the past two decades.

“It is not in doubt that his reign has witnessed peace and prosperity in Nupeland and will continue to be a blessing to his people and to the nation.

“I therefore wish to identify with the successful reign of His Highness and congratulate him and his people on his notable achievements, and to thank the Almighty Allah for making him a shining example among traditional rulers in Nigeria.

“Bagadozhi!”

