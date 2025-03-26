Information Minister Condoles With Governor Radda, on Passing of His Mother

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has condoled with Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, on the death of his mother, Hajiya Sarafa’u Umaru.

In a condolence message he personally signed, Idris described the loss as immeasurable.

Idris said, “I am extending my deepest condolences to the Governor of Katsina State, His Excellency, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, on the passing of his beloved mother, Hajiya Sarafa’u Umaru, at the age of 93.

“Losing a mother is an immeasurable loss, especially one who lived a life of grace, wisdom, and devotion to family and community. Hajiya Sarafa’u Umaru was a matriarch in every sense and a pillar of strength.

“On behalf of my family and myself, I would like to commiserate with Governor Radda, his family, and the people of Katsina State in this moment of grief. I pray that Almighty Allah grants her Aljannah Firdaus and gives the family the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.

“May her soul rest in eternal peace”, the Minister prayed.