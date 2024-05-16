Information Minister Commissions EFCC RADIO, pledges support

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has pledged to support the goals and objectives of EFCC RADIO. Idris made this assertion during the commissioning of EFCC RADIO, 97.3FM at the anti-graft agency’s head office , Jabi, Abuja on Thursday, 16th May 2024

“Rest assured that as the Honorable Minister of Information and National Orientation of Nigeria, I will do everything in my power to support your goals and objectives”, he said.

Before making the assertion above, the Minister had expressed his pleasure “to take part in this commissioning ceremony of the newest addition to the Nigeria’s public information infrastructure – the EFCC RADIO 97.3FM.

“I must say that it is very gratifying to see one of the nation’s premier law enforcement agencies extending its public communications and engagement reach by establishing an FM radio station.

“As a public-facing agency, it is indeed very important for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be deliberate and strategic about shaping the narratives around the all-important war being waged against corruption in our country.

He further pledged that, “We will also, working through the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), ensure that we encourage other relevant public sector agencies to do likewise, and contribute to the task of informing, enlightening and sensitizing the public.”

According to the Minister, “The second pillar of our 5-point Agenda at the Ministry of Information and National Orientation is to amplify the policies and programs of the Federal Government, and I am happy that we now have this new partner, EFCC RADIO 97.3FM joining us to assist in achieving this goal.

“The first pillar of that five-point agenda is to restore trust in public communications in Nigeria. I want to, on the basis of this, charge the management and staff of this new station, to strive to operate at all times by the timeless principles and ethics of the practice of broadcasting and journalism.

“You are our valued partner as we seek to rebuild and restore the trust of the Nigerian public in the information coming out of the Federal Government. On that note, let me once again congratulate the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on this impressive feat. I wish you the best as you commence operations fully.”