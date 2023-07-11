Information critical to success of military operations – Gen. Lagbaja

…As Governor Uba Sani visits Army Headquarters

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has described information as a very critical element to the success of military operations.

Gen Lagbaja made the assertion on Tuesday when the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani paid a visit to the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The COAS stated that the visit affords the Nigerian Army (NA) the opportunity to receive feedback on the security situation in Kaduna state and the yearnings of the people for the NA to sustain operations to entrench lasting peace and stability in the state.

The Army Chief expressed appreciation to the Kaduna State Government for its support and partnership with the NA towards the restoration of peace and tranquility in the state.

He emphasized that timely information is critical to military operations, as it facilitates troops’ proactiveness in the conduct of operations.

Describing the state as a strong and dependable ally of the NA, the COAS noted, that Kaduna State holds a special place in the hearts of military personnel, as it is a home for several military institutions and formations.

Gen Lagbaja lauded the Governor for being the first governor to visit the Army Headquarters since assumption of duty as the 23rd COAS.

He assured the Governor and the good people of Kaduna State that the NA will remain resolute in its efforts

towards attaining sustainable peace and stability in the State.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani stated that he was at the Army Headquarters to congratulate the COAS on his appointment and to express his appreciation to the Army Chief for his unprecedented performance as then General Officer Commanding 1 Division.

He urged the COAS for more intervention in tackling banditry and other criminalities in Southern Kaduna.

The Governor pledged the support of his government to the NA and other security agencies combating security challenges in the state.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

