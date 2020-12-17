Inflation: Expert urges FG to increase agric schemes to boost food output 

An Agric Economist, Mr Nnamdi Infenkwe, has urged the Federal Government to increase its mass agricultural schemes to boost food output and check inflation.

Infenkwe, who is a Senior Manager at the Nisi Agro Allied Services, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, expanding the schemes can improve farm yield and enable the country attain self sufficiency.

He added that the Federal Government should improve the security conditions in farm settlements in order to have uninterrupted food supplies.