Inferno: Kebbi govt. donates N20m to Argungu traders

Kebbi Government, on Thursday, donated N20 million to traders affected by the fire outbreak at Argungu in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that fire outbreak had recently engulfed Argungu market where a number of shop owners lost millions of naira to the inferno.

Speaking at the distribution of the money to the affected traders at the Emir of Argungu’s palace in Argungu, the Deputy Governor, Sen. Umar Abubakar-Tafida, said it was not meant to settle the losses incurred by the traders but to cushion the effect of the ugly incident.

He said that a standing committee had been set up to ensure equitable distribution of the money, adding that all affected persons would be treated fairly.



The deputy governor advised the beneficiaries to ensure that the money received was put into good use to improve their respective businesses.

In his speech, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Muhammad Sama’ila-Mera, appreciated the state government for what he described as a holistic approach and prompt response to the plight of common people.



The traditional ruler, represented by the Gurduden Kabi, Alhaji Ibrahim Kuldo, lauded the deputy governor for visiting the scene of the fire outbreak immediately the incident happened, saying that it was a sign of good leadership.



Chairman of Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Bello Yakubu-Rilisco, said that the Gov. Nasir Idris-led administration remained committed to bringing succour to the people of the state.

“Whenever and wherever something happened, be it fire, flood, windstorm or displacement, His Excellency ensures that government reaches out to the affected people to cushion the effect of such disaster.

“Therefore, what we are witnessing today is just one out many other efforts of our amiable governor.

“Let me use this medium to appeal to the beneficiaries of today’s gesture to make judicious use of the money to improve their livelihood,” Yakubu-Rilisco said.

Responding on behalf of his members, Chairman of Argungu Traders’ Association, Alhaji Labbon Fakon-Sarki, thanked the state government for the gesture, assuring that the beneficiaries would put the money into good use. (NAN)

By Muhammad Lawal