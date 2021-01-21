Inferno: Fintiri sympathises with Sokoto Govt

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has sympathised with the Sokoto State Government and the victims of the inferno which razed the Shehu Shagari Modern Market in Sokoto State.

Fintiri , in a statement issued on Wednesday in Yola by Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to the Governor, described the fire incident as unfortunate and a great loss.

He urged the victims to regard it as “an act of God’’.

“I was disturbed by the news of the disaster, more so at a time that Nigeria is confronted by the twin problems of coronavirus pandemic and biting economic challenges,” he said.

The governor, however, expressed regrets at the huge losses incurred by the traders and urged them to keep hope alive by believing that they would have a comeback.

He assured the Sokoto State Government, the people and victims of the inferno that “Adamawa stands by them at this trying momen’’.

“ As we share many things in common, I wish to express my deep sympathy to victims who lost valuables to the market inferno.

“This disaster that has happened has touched the entire economy of Northern Nigeria in general and Sokoto state in particular.

“I urge you to continue to keep the prevailing peace in the state in spite of the hardship that they may be going through as a result of the fire.

“We will continue to stand by you and pray with you that Allah avert such happenings,” Fintiri said. (NAN