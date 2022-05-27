Infanticide: ActionAid hands over N142m complex to Vine Heritage Home

By Felicia Imohimi

As part of activities to commemorate the 2022 Children’s Day, ActionAid on Friday, handed over a N142m new complex to Vine Heritage Home (VHH) to give succor to survivors of infanticide.

Infanticide is the intentional killing of infants or offsprings, and is mainly used to dispose of unwanted children purposely to prevent resources being spent on weak or disabled offspring.

Mrs Ene Obi, Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, at the ceremony in Kuje Area Council, said the new complex of the Vine Heritage Home was constructed by the organization, under its project “Mobilising Actions Towards the Abolition of Infanticide (MATAI) in FCT.

She said the project, funded by the European Union and other partners, was constructed for 158 Children affected by infanticide and living in vine heritage home.

“Following the assessment that the current living space is not conducive for the children and their caregivers, ActionAid Nigeria, EU and support from corporate and individuals, built this complex for the benefit of the children.

“The complex which consists of a school, dormitory, play area, cottage farm, among others, will enhance hygiene, proximity to school and better nutrition compared to the former home,” Obi said.

Obi said based on the findings of ActionAid since the commencement of the project in 2019, VHH has been a haven for survivors of infanticide in 57 communities.

“VHH has been rescuing these children and 158 of them currently reside in the home.”

The communities according to her, are located in Abuja Municipal (AMAC), Abaji, Kuje, Kwali and Gwagwalada area councils.

“These communities were reported to be involved in the practice which has well entrenched beliefs that twins and other multiple-birth babies, children born immediately after twins or those with albinism, down syndrome and cerebral palsy.

“Others are abnormal teeth growth (upper teeth first), birth defects and babies whose mothers die while nursing them are evil and must be killed which is commonly carried out by the Ganagana, Bassa-Kolo and Gbariyamma tribes and is ever shrouded in secrecy, “she said.

She described the ceremony as a landmark achievement and a step forward in the fight to end infanticide in Abuja and the nation in general

Obi said the project goal was to contribute to the protection and promotion of the rights of children in the country.

According to her, to achieve this, the organisation ensured the implementation and monitoring of existing legal policy frameworks that address infanticide practices in FCT.

“We also raised awareness in the FCT on infanticide practices, especially among practising communities.

“We also established mechanisms to safeguard unborn babies and infants susceptible to being victims of infanticide, and those that are currently ostracised at VHH.

“We are happy that our VHH children now have a better place to live, “she said.

Amb. Samuela Isopi, Head of EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, described the complex as a result of strong partnership and collective engagement.

According to her, in future, the organisation may not have a home of this kind because through this collective engagement and determination, “we may have succeeded in eradicating this practice”.

In his remarks, Pastor Steven Ajayi, owner of the home, said God gave him opportunity to save lives in addition to his work.

“I am happy and blessed with the provision of this complex because everyday l look up to seeing my children live in a better environment.

“To live in a very spacious home that they will not be crowded together, like we have at the moment.

“This will change a lot of things in Nigeria because majority of the children were those to be killed, but are now a great future of Nigeria.

“These privileged children are already in the process of greatness because they are doing very well in all ramifications.

“I appeal to communities where children’s lives are being threatened because of the circumstances of their birth, to desist from such practices,”. (NAN)

