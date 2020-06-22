Inecurity: Senate pledges adequate funding to FG

Share the news













The Senate has pledged to give adequate budgetary support required by the Nigerian security agencies to enable them tackle the increasing security challenges across the country.



The Leader of Senate, Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi, disclosed this when he led a High Powered Committee to sympathise with Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno over the recent spate of attacks by insurgents in the state.

He said that the Senate would provide the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, with all the necessary support required to secure the nation and rid it of insurgency and banditry.

He said: “The Senate, had on its own, pledged to the Executive arms of government that no stone would be left unturned, no amount of resources could be spared in the budget or supplementary budgets, submitted to the National Assembly; we will make sure we support the executive arms of government.

“I will like to further inform you that this senate right from its inception, took the issue of security as one of the most important issues that this nation had to deal with because there is no way that you can improve on the lives and dignity of people without securing their lives.

“Every improvement that you can make in people’s lives you have to secure them first. It is on this note that the Senate set up an Ad-Hoc Committee on Security Infrastructure and Security Challenges facing this country,” he said.

Abdullahi said that one of the prayers after the resolution was to direct the Leadership of the Senate to meet Buhari, so that these issues could be laid on the table.

He said that Senate President Ahmad Lawan had met Buhari on Sunday and assured of efforts to rid the country of insurgency and banditry.

The Senate Leader lauded Zulum for providing quality leadership to his people notwithstanding challenges in the state.

He said: “Nigerians have acknowledged the great work undertaken by the Governor to ensure the development of your state and the entire northeast.

In his remarks, Zulum acknowledged what he described as tremendous support of the National Assembly towards developing the Northeast, particularly in the establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), among others.

He also lauded Buhari for stabilising the security situation in the region compared to what was obtainable between 2011 and 2014.

The Governor decried the recent spontaneous attacks in Borno state, saying it was a matter of great concern to all.

Zulum said that the people of the state were facing severe challenges, notable among these being the limited access to farmlands to the citizens.

According to him, to end such crisis requires getting to the root causes of the insurgency, which according to him, included; endemic poverty, illiteracy, unemployment and environmental degradation.

“Continued dependence on food supplies from humanitarian organisations is not sustainable for the citizens. The only option we have is to create the enabling environment for the citizens means of livelihood,” he said. (NAN)

