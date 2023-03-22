INEC’s deployment of BVAS has reduced election manipulations  – Observers

by Ahmed Kaigama

A forum of independent foreign and domestic Observers says the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS)by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Governorship and State Assembly election in Bauchi State has reduced election manipulations.

Amb. Charity Erhire, coordinator of forum, made this known while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Bauchi.

”We must commend INEC for the use of this technology which has reduced election manipulation,” she said.

She said that the forum observed with satisfaction how elections were conducted in the state.

“Movements of ad hoc staff and distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the election were done on time.

”The voting began in most of the polling units in a record time, though there were a few cases of late arrival of materials to some polling units due to difficult terrain in some LGAs

“There was an impressive turnout of voters in most of the polling units. We also observed that the election was conducted in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere and all the political parties that participated in the section had their party agents in most of the polling units,” she said.

The coordinator said that there were minor challenges in some polling units like controlling the crowd which the security personnel helped in taking care of.

Erhire urged INEC to emphasise on voter education and sensitisation before the conduct of other elections in the country.

She commended Gov. Bala Muhammad for providing a level-playing ground for all candidates and electorate in voring. (NAN)