INEC validates PWDs inclusion document for electioneering, seeks adoption by parties

April 1, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Politics 0



Independent National Commission (INEC) has urged parties and other stakeholders to provide unhindered access for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to participate actively and effectively in activities.


Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Outreach and Partnership Committee (OPC), said this , at a “Virtual meeting on Inclusion Guide.”


commissioner said it was only when PWDs were given unhindered access that we could say equality was guaranteed in tenderness, backed relevant national and international laws.
These, according to him, include the National Disabilities Act, the United Nations Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Nigerian Constitution 2010, as amended.


He reiterated the commission’s to equal access and participation of all eligible citizens in the process.
He said that INEC had decades reviewed its processes and structures to align with global best practices in stakeholder engagement in the process.


“These reforms include, but not limited to, broadening the access and inclusion of PWDs in the electoral and processes,” he said.
Ogunmola said that the conduct of free, fair and credible elections depended, to a large extent, on voters’ trust and confidence in the process, including their ability to exercise their franchise without hindrance.


“In line with this, the Commission is not resting on its oars as we are committed to effective collaboration with stakeholders’ for inclusion of PWDs and other disadvantaged groups,” he said.
The guide document, he added, marked a milestone in the commission’s to inclusion of PWDs in the electoral process.
“This document is an inclusion guide for PWDs, parties, election management bodies and security agencies.


“It will not only assist political parties and other stakeholders to plan adequately for the inclusion of their activities, it will also enable security agencies to understand issues in elections.


“The document will as well equip the PWDs themselves to better understand the political spheres and contest elective positions their parties,” Ogunmola said.
Ekaete Umoh, President, joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, commended INEC efforts at ensuring PWDs were included in the electoral process.
He said it was in line with article 29 of the United Nations Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.


Umoh described the of the document as another step to build on efforts already in place as well contribute to body of knowledge for PWDs inclusion in Nigeria.
She said that the association looked forward to the collective impact the document have on 2023 general elections. (NAN)

Tags: ,