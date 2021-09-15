INEC urges member-elect to help recover missing accreditation device

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed to Mr Ovuakpoye Evivie, winner of the Sept. 11, Isoko South by-election in Delta, to help recover five Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) device snatched during the poll.



Pastor Monday Udoh-Tom, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) made the call on Wednesday in Asaba during the presentation of Certificate of Return to Evivie.



Udoh-Tom said that the five BIVAS device were snatched by hoodlums in ward 10(Irri 1); polling unit 007, Isoko South INEC LGA office;Oleh, ward 11(Irri 2); polling units 002, 005 and 018.



”The missing of the BIVAS device has painted a very negative image of its successful deployment in pilot stage in Delta.



“The device is not the personal property of the REC. It is for use in Delta, so forcefully taking them away will negatively impact on the work of the commission in Delta.



“Go back to the community and help us talk to youths or whoever may have taken custody of the devices to release them to us.



”I believe you have a role to play in helping the commission to ensure quick recovery of the devices,” he added.



Udoh-Tom further appealed to Evivie to provide quality representation for the people of his constituency and also advised him to be a unifying force by healing the wounds of division brought about by the election.



In his remarks, Evivie promised to strive hard in ensuring the return of the stolen device.

”Nothing is impossible with prayers,” he said.(NAN)

