INEC urges FCT residents to collect their PVCs

By Gami Tadanyigbe

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has called on FCT residents to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the February General elections.

The Electoral Officer of Gwagwalada Area Council, Mr Shamsudeen Musa, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gwagwalada on Monday.

Musa, who urged them to go to their Electoral wards, said the devolution of the PVCs to the wards commenced on Friday.

He said the commission observed that those who applied for replacement of lost, damaged or defaced PVCs could collect theirs at the registration Area/wards from Jan. 6 to 15.

The officer said all eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9a.m and 3p.m daily, from Sunday to Saturdays.

He said the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the commission on Jan. 15.

“The devolution of PVCs collection to the wards has commenced and all valid registered voters yet to collect their PVCs are encouraged to seize the opportunity to do so.

“After the Jan. 15, the exercise will revert to the local government offices of the commission until Jan.22.

“All those that applied for replacement of lost, damaged, or defaced PVCs can collect their PVCs at the Registration Area/wards during this period.

“The same thing applies to those that registered prior to the 2019 general election and are yet to collect their cards.

“The PVCs of those that applied for transfer are available for collection in the Local Government and Registration Areas where they intend to vote and not in the State where they carried out the transfer.

“In making the cards available for collection, the commission is also working to ensure that the process is simple and hitch-free for Nigerians,” he said. (NAN)