INEC urges Ekiti residents to participate in ongoing physical registration

The National Electoral (INEC) in has urged residents the state to participate actively in the ongoing physical registration eligible .

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC’s Head Education and Publicity, Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegesin, gave the advice on Tuesday in Ado while speaking with newsmen.
Gbadegesin applauded the eligible who had completed registrations and urged them to be present for the physical exercise.


He encouraged residents across the state to do the needful at the time and not wait until the 11th hour.

He noted that the would attend to people for the physical registration from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily excluding public holidays.


He, however, expressed his displeasure at the low turnout people at the INEC’s state office in Ado on the second day the exercise, and called for improved participation.
A correspondent of NAN observed that there few people being attended to she visited the INEC’s office in Ado-Ekiti. (NAN)

