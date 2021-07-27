INEC urges Ekiti residents to participate in ongoing physical registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti has urged residents of the state to participate actively in the ongoing physical registration of eligible voters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC’s Head of Education and Publicity, Alhaji Taiwo Gbadegesin, gave the advice on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti while speaking with newsmen.

Gbadegesin applauded the eligible voters who had completed their online registrations and urged them to be present for the physical exercise.



He encouraged residents across the state to do the needful at the appropriate time and not wait until the 11th hour.

He noted that the Commission would attend to people for the physical registration from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily excluding public holidays.



He, however, expressed his displeasure at the low turnout of people at the INEC’s state office in Ado Ekiti on the second day of the exercise, and called for improved participation.

A correspondent of NAN observed that there were only few people being attended to when she visited the INEC’s office in Ado-Ekiti. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...