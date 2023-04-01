INEC urges Edo House members-elect to rise above partisanship

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on the Edo House of Assembly members-elect to put the interest of their constituencies above party allegiance.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo, Mr Obo Efanga, made the call on Friday in Benin, while presenting the Certificates of Return to them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC presented certificates of return to 21 members-elect of the 24 seats in the assembly.

INEC had declared elections in three constituencies of Ovia South West, Oredo East and Egor inconclusive.

Efanga said: “It is important to charge the members-elect to understand this fact when they sit at the table of governance.

“They are there not in their personal capacity but as representatives of their entire constituencies with all the diversities such as gender, age, ethnicity, religion and political leanings.

“This is how to recognise and practice the principle of equality of all.

“Lawmakers and politicians should rise above blind allegiance to political parties, whose membership in our clime is transient and without core values and principles.

“The existence of a parliament is what sets democracy apart from a non-democratic system of government.

“And the central role of the parliament is to serve as checks and balances to the other arms of government.

“It is hoped that those elected into the incoming assembly have a clear understanding of this as a building block to democracy,” Efanga said.

According to him, politicians should know that true democrats are those who recognise that while everybody must be heard, the majority will often determine the way to go.(NAN)