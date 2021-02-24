INEC trains Presiding Officers, others for Kafin Hausa State Constituency by-election

The Independent National Electoral (INEC) has commenced a three day training for Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) ahead of March 6, Kafin Hausa State Constituency by-election in Jigawa.

INEC in its Daily Bulletin on Wednesday said that the training which commenced on Tuesday was organised by its research institute -The Electoral Institute.

“The Objective of the three days training is that at the end of the training, participants should demonstrate ability to understand Polling and Counting Processes and Procedures and effectively perform the electoral duties of POs/APOs,” it said.

Participants at the training included serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, former members and few INEC Staff.

It said that the training covered polling day and time, code of conduct for personnel, the polling team and their functions.

Other were election materials, polling procedures, closing of polls, operating the Smart Card Reader (SCR) to equip participants with the skills to accredit voters and use of Z-pad.

Other topics being treated included sorting and counting/recording of votes, discussion on the Polling Unit booklet and a simulation of the processes and procedures on election day activities.(NAN)