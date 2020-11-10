INEC to resume voter registration in Q1 2021 – Mu’azu

He made the disclosure at the electoral commission’s quarterly meeting with political parties where he solicited the latters’ collaboration and support for a successful take off of the exercise.

He said that Tuesday’s meeting was also to consult with the political parties on the 15 by-elections in 11 states, earlier scheduled for Oct. 31, but which were suspended because of the security situation in the country.

Mu’azu commended the leadership and candidates of political parties for the role they played in ensuring peace during the just-concluded Edo and Ondo governorship elections. “All efforts including signing and keeping to the letters and the spirit of the peace accord as well as adherence to the commission’s Voters Code of Conduct for elections during the COVID-19 pandemic are fully acknowledged.

“Nevertheless, the Commission feels that there is room for improvement. We would therefore welcome your feedback on the conduct of elections,’’ Mu’azu said. Speaking on behalf of Inter-Party Advisory Council, the National Chairman of African Action Congress, Mr Leonard Nzenwa, decried the destruction of the Commission’s critical assets during the EndSARS protest, leading to the postponement of the by-elections.

Nzenwa commended President Muhammadu Buhari for re-appointing Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman, noting that it was for the continuity of innovations and improvement of the country’s electoral system.

He pledged that political parties would continue to work with INEC to improve on the country’s electoral process. (NAN)