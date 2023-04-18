INEC to petition I-G for immediate investigation, prosecution of Adamawa REC

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will write the Inspector-General of Police (I-G) for immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

The commission said this in a statement issued on its verified Tweeter handle on Tuesday after its meeting held in Abuja.

It stated that the collation process of results of the supplementary governorship election in the state would resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer.

INEC tweeted: “At its meeting today, April 18, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to:

“Write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the REC for Adamawa State, Yunusa-Ari.

“Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.

“The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer. Detailed official statement will follow shortly.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yunusa-Ari had on Sunday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate winner of Adamawa governorship election while the collation process was ongoing.

The INEC headquarters on Sunday suspended the collation process directing the REC and all electoral officers involved in the process to report in Abuja.

INEC also on Monday directed the state REC to stay away from office till further notice and the State Administrative Secretary to take over the affairs of the commission in the state. (NAN)