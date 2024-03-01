INEC to open portal for candidates nomination for Edo poll on March 4

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it plans to open its online portal for political parties to upload the details of its nominated candidates for Edo governorship election on March 4.



INEC said this in a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Sam Olumekun on Friday in Abuja.

Olumekun said that following the Feb. 24 deadline for the conduct of primaries for the election , INEC had earmarked a period of 20 days for political parties to upload the Personal Particulars (Form EC9) and Names/List of Nominated candidates (Form EC9B) of their candidates on the portal.



Olumekun said that the portal would open at 9a.m.,on Monday, March 4 and would be automatically shut down at 6p. m.,on Sunday, March 24.

He added that access code for the portal would be available for the parties as from Friday, March 1.

“The Commission wishes to draw the attention of Political parties that 20 days are enough to upload the nomination forms of only two candidates per party (Governorship candidate and running mate).

“Therefore, there is no reason to request for extention of time and none will be granted beyond Sunday March 24.

“Political parties should ensure strict compilance with the timelines, “ Olumekun said.

He said that to help political parties to ensure seamless nominations, INEC plans to again organise a refresher training for two liason officers of each political party.

He said that the training was slated from Friday, March 1 to March, 4 at INEC Media Centre at the INEC Headquarters in Abuja.

He said that the media centre would also serve as the help desk during the period of nomination of candidates in case political parties needed assistance.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha