INEC to observe COVID-19 protocols in Ekiti by-election

March 11, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



The Independent National Electoral (INEC) has reassured that it conduct the 20 Ekiti East Constituency 1 state -election in line with -19 protocols.

Dr Adeniran Tella, the state INEC Electoral Commissioner (REC) said this on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, when he spoke with newsmen.

Tella said the with stakeholders, especially security agencies to ensure a peaceful election.

“I have met with the state Commissioner of Police and all necessary arrangements have been made in that (-election),’’ he said.

Tella appealed to politicians to educate their supporters on the to conduct themselves peacefully during the election, adding that INEC had intensified preparations for the election. (NAN)

