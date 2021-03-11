The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured that it will conduct the March 20 Ekiti East Constituency 1 state House of Assembly by-election in line with COVID-19 protocols.

Dr Adeniran Tella, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) said this on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, when he spoke with newsmen.

Tella said the commission will work with stakeholders, especially security agencies to ensure a peaceful election.

“I have met with the state Commissioner of Police and all necessary arrangements have been made in that respect (by-election),’’ he said.

Tella appealed to politicians to educate their supporters on the need to conduct themselves peacefully during the election, adding that INEC had intensified preparations for the election. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

